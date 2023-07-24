Zandile Khumalo says she did not see her sister disarm suspect & shoot Meyiwa

The former Bafana Bafana captain was in a relationship with Kelly Khumalo when he was shot in what’s believed to be a botched robbery at the Khumalo home in Voslorus in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Singer Zandile Khumalo has told the High Court in Pretoria that she can’t say for sure that her sister, Kelly, did not pull the trigger of a gun that killed soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa.

The former Bafana Bafana captain was in a relationship with Kelly when he was shot in what’s believed to be a botched robbery at the Khumalo home in Voslorus in 2014.

While five men are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder, there is still speculation about the circumstances surrounding his murder.

Zandi Khumalo is on the stand for a second week as the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues again on Tuesday.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Mshololo says evidence pictures only shows two cans. This does not depict all the alcohol. You bought more.



Khumalo: Correct.



Mshololo: So there is no evidence submitted to the court proving the exact amount of alcohol purchased and consumed that night. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Mshololo reads a witness statement from a neighbour suggesting that another neighbour, Maggie Phiri, cleaned the house after the shooting but before police could arrive. ~K ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2023

#SeynzoMeyiwaTrial | Mshololo: What was the deceased wearing?



Khumalo: Jeans and a white t-shirt.



Mshololo: The intruders?



Khumalo: I can't remember.



Mshololo: Your mom? Kelly? Longwe?



Khumalo: I can't remember. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2023

The controversial second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa trial is set to haunt singer Zandi Khumalo again as defence lawyers gun for those that were in the house when Meyiwa was shot.

While Zandi has previously told the court that one of the intruders was Bongani Ntanzi, however, the identity of the shooter remains unknown.

Defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo’s proposition is that there were no intruders on that fateful day and that Meyiwa was killed by someone in his close circle of friends.

"The reason why you are failing to give a full description of the hood of the second suspect, including the colour of the hoodie that the second suspect was wearing, is that there was no second suspect. You are fabricating the story."

Mshololo pressed Zandi during cross-examination about Kelly’s whereabouts during the scuffle that led to the first shot being fired.

Mshololo: "You did not see if Kelly was able to disarm the firearm from the suspect and shoot the deceased?"

Zandi: "That’s your opinion advocate. I did not see it."

The State said that it did not plan to call Kelly to testify.