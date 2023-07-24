Zandile Gumede corruption case: State witness hampered from taking stand

According to the court, the witness, who was set to testify in the former eThekwini mayor and her 21 co-accused's waste management tender corruption trial, was unable to take the stand due to a shooting incident at their home over the weekend.

DURBAN - A State witness due to testify in the corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others will no longer take the stand on Monday.

The Durban High Court learnt that there was a shooting incident at the home of the witness over the weekend.

READ: Corruption-accused former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede maintains her innocence

Gumede and her co-accused are facing charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to a waste management tender that they were allegedly involved in.



“The prosecution team had received a call at approximately at 18:30pm on Saturday informing us that there has been a shooting at the witness’ home premises, and that there was a bullet that was recovered.”