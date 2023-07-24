'State must feel the pinch': DA wants VIP protection unit victims to sue govt

Video footage of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's bodyguards assaulting three civilians on the Johannesburg N1 highway emerged on social media earlier in July.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on government to provide financial compensation to the three civilians who were assaulted by Deputy President Paul Mashatile's bodyguards.

Earlier in July, footage emerged showing the members of the South African Police Service (Saps) VIP unit beating the trio on the side of the Johannesburg N1 highway.

The eight men are appearing at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of assault, malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.

The lawyer representing the people assaulted by the VIP security officers, Ulrich Roux, said in the past that his clients would be exploring possible civil claims for damages against the police.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said VIP security officials had a long-documented history of abusing civilians, especially on the roads.

“I’m hoping that they’ll also get to sue the State, not just only have these people arrested, but the State must feel the pinch, so that these kinds of things don’t happen going forward.”