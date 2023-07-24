Ntshavheni: BRICS summit must do more to ensure global peace is achieved

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni hosted a Friends of BRICS national security advisors meeting on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that August's BRICS heads of state summit needed to do more to ensure global security and peace was achieved.

Ntshavheni hosted a Friends of BRICS national security advisors meeting on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Cuba amongst others.

The meeting brought together nations aligned to BRICS to discuss security-related matters.

The meeting, aimed at promoting global peace and security, discussed how those wanting to join BRICS could contribute to the efforts.

Minister Ntshavheni said that countries needed to reinforce the way they dealt with terrorism, transnational security and cybersecurity.

Ntshavheni further said that BRICS partners and their friends need to create secure environments for mainly African nations.

The Friends of BRICS meeting also held bilateral talks on areas of mutual interest, including trade, as well as economic partnerships.