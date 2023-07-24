N1 highway VIP protection unit assailants make first court appearance

The men - who form part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail - handed themselves over to the police in Sandton on Sunday. They are charged for pointing a firearm, assault and malicious damage to property.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight VIP presidential protection police officers who were caught on video assaulting two civilians earlier this month are set to appear in court on Monday.

The men - who form part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail - handed themselves over to the police in Sandton on Sunday.

They are charged for pointing a firearm, assault and malicious damage to property.

Monday’s court appearance is expected to be brief, and it is the first one.

The men’s names, ages and their respective charges are also expected to be brought to light in court.

Several weeks have passed since the assault on the side of the Johannesburg N1 highway - however a lot of questions remain unanswered.

It’s still not clear what led to the assault, and it is also unclear whether Mashatile was in one of the vehicles when the incident took place.

Mashatile's office did release a statement shortly after the incident claiming he was not in any VIP cars during the incident.

But the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s spokesperson Robbie Raburabu told the media on Sunday that are still investigating those details.

At this stage, the eight remain suspended with full pay.

