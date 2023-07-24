N1 highway attack: Accused tells court video of incident taken out of context

On Monday, eight men from the SAPS Presidential Protection Services who were filmed beating civilians earlier this month made their first appearances at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail involved in the N1 highway attack has told the court that the incident should not be described as an assault.

Their names are:



Accused 1 - Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana



2 - Johannes Matome Mampuru



3 - Pomso Joseph Mofokeng



4 - Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami



5 - Phineas Molefo Boshielo



6 - Churchill Mpakameseni Mkhize



7 - Lesibana Aggrie Rambau



8 - Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada



The men, who were Mashatile’s security detail, are charged with several counts of assault, causing malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

Accused number one, Shadrack Kojoana, took the stand on Monday and told the court that the video showing him and his colleagues assaulting people on the side of the N1 highway in Fourways was taken out of context.

At the start of his cross-examination, Kojoana told the court that the video traumatised him, however, he later denied that what happened could be described as assault.

Prosecutor Elize le Roux said that the crux of the State’s case would be that all eight men acted in common purpose.

"Four of them made warning statements where they place themselves on the scene of the attack and if one takes into consideration whether they took part or just looked on while the attack was happening, there was a legal duty on them all, as police officers, to act."

The case has been postponed to Wednesday for further bail hearings.