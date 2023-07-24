Mbalula beginning to rubber-stamp his authority on ANC, say analysts

In recent weeks, he has dominated headlines, lambasting underperforming ministers and taking several swipes at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which the ANC is in a partnership with across some of Gauteng’s metros.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ACN) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is continuing to fire missiles at wayward party deployees.

On Monday, he criticised former Mangaung mayor, Mxolisi Siyonezana, and axed ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

Over the weekend, he threatened to remove Pravin Gordhan, a message he subsequently attempted to clarify after the minister complained to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In the past, he has also lashed out at the ANC’s national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, for undermining Ramaphosa.

Six months of Mbalula as the engine of the ANC almost feel like six years.

However, with less than a year in office, Mbalula has also managed to do what his predecessor, who spent three years in the secretary-general's office, could not, including reinstating the leadership of the ANC's youth and women's leagues as well as taking the Western Cape to a conference.

Analysts Levy Ndou and Ralph Mathekga said that he was rubber-stamping his authority.

Mathekga said that Mbalula was filling a vacuum.

"He’s realising with these guys in charge, we are not back in the elections, I am not going to be a secretary-general of a party that is in opposition."

Ndou said that while there were questions about Mbalula’s chosen platforms to share his thoughts, he’s not off the mark, especially on Minister Pravin Gordhan.

"Mbalula wants work to be done and he’s actually reminded Pravin Gordhan that if he’s not moving faster, action will be taken."

For some, Mbalula’s actions are linked to the ANC’s 2027 national conference. He’s, however, dismissed those who say he wants to become president of his party.