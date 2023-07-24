KZN gold mine adopts new approach to address scourge of illegal mining

Bosveld Gold Mine, north of the province, launched an initiative employing zama zamas through securing the cooperation of the group’s leader by offering to improve the quality of his life.

DURBAN - A small gold mine in the north of KwaZulu-Natal has taken a new approach to address the scourge of illegal mining, and it seems to be paying off.

Bosveld Gold Mine, near Pongola, launched a cooperative to employ illegal miners (zama zamas) previously wreaking havoc on mining grounds.

Their key to success is securing the cooperation of the group’s leader by offering him a better life.

Previously sentenced to four years in prison for illicit mining crimes, Mhlonipheni Mavuso was once a feared ringleader of 170 zama zamas.

But Mavuso is now legally cashing in on gold, after turning over a new leaf.

He explained that he worked as a zama zama for more than 30 years.

“It was difficult but because I was young, I was 16 years old – I did not really care about all of that. I was working for food for my family.”

However, you shouldn’t let his reserved and shy demeanour fool you, Mavuso was a man with a past steeped in violence.

The CEO of Bosveld Gold Mine, Quinton George, explained how Mavuso commanded a mob to reign hellfire on the mine, destroying almost R6 million worth of equipment.

“A group of about 100 community members, led by Mhlonipheni, raided the mine, [and] invaded it. They burnt two excavators, [and] smashed up about two cars.”