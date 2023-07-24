Inquiry into Lady R docking 'remains on schedule' - Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of the panel in May to investigate the docking of the Russian vessel in Simon's Town last year and whether any arms were sold to Russia.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said that the independent panel inquiry into the docking of the Lady R vessel last year was on schedule.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of the panel in May to investigate the docking of the Russian vessel in Simon's Town last year and whether any arms were sold to Russia.

While Defence Minister Thandi Modise has denied that arms were loaded onto the ship, the panel’s investigation has been shrouded in secrecy and its findings will be kept confidential.

While the panel investigating the Lady R docking was appointed in late May, its actual work started on 6 June.

When he appointed the panel, President Ramaphosa said that it would have six weeks to conduct its work.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed to Eyewitness News that the inquiry, headed by retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo, "remains on schedule".

Magwenya also said that "no extension has been discussed at the moment” by the president and the panel.

Ramaphosa did indicate that it could request an extension after the six weeks.

Meanwhile, Minister Modise said that the Lady R was delivering equipment that was ordered by the defence force pre-COVID in 2018/19 and the pandemic delayed delivery of the equipment.