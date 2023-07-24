How a KZN zama zama turned his life around to make an honest living

After poverty forced him into a life of illegal mining, the former zama zama ringleader began making an honest living when he was recruited by Bosveld Gold Mine as a subcontractor.

JOHANNESBURG - From being a revered and feared ringleader of 170 illegal miners, to now managing former zama zamas and making an honest living, 41-year-old Mhlonipheni Mavuso said walking away from illegal mining was the best thing he did.

Just over a year ago, Mavuso was recruited by Bosveld Gold Mine in northern KwaZulu-Natal - the very same mine he was at war with during his days as a zama zama.

Mavuso said he was forced into a life of illegal mining due to poverty.

At 16 years old, he brought home some gold that he illegally mined and gave it to his mother, who sold it, allowing them to eat for that week.

Knowing he could provide for his family, Mavuso paved a way for himself through the rubble.

He said during his days as a zama zama, money used to come and go.

"You get momentary joy when you receive the money, but that money also gets finished quickly. It is really difficult being a zama zama.

"You can't plan properly. You cannot even bank your money because you will be questioned about your source of income. You end up misusing the money."

Mavuso is now employed as a subcontractor to Bosveld mine, making honest money - and a lot of it.

“Currently, with this project we are working on, myself and 30 other people sometimes get half a kilo [of gold] or more than that. That can give us R500,000 or more.