Dyantyi again refuses to recuse himself from Section 194 inquiry

Richard Dyantyi said he was unable to meet his Friday deadline to respond to this latest recusal application because he was waiting for Busisiwe Mkhwebane to furnish him with the full recording on which the bribery allegations against him were based.

CAPE TOWN - Chairperson of Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry, Richard Dyantyi, has for the second time refused to recuse himself from the committee at the behest of the embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Dyantyi is vehemently denying that he ever bribed, sought to bribe or solicited a bribe to influence the outcome of the impeachment proceedings which started more than a year ago.

Mkhwebane alleges Dyantyi was involved in a plot with the late African National Congress (ANC) MP, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, to extort money from Mkhwebane’s husband.

He said that the evidence produced by Mkhwebane in support of her second recusal application did not indicate prima facie proof of the allegations.

Rather he said, it raised further questions.

These include why Mkhwebane had only provided snippets of the conversations between her husband and Joemat-Pettersson.



Dyantyi said that it was a preposterous suggestion that he would attempt to solicit a bribe because he had not been appointed as a government minister.

He insists that he has maintained an open mind throughout the inquiry and has denied reaching any predetermined conclusions about its outcome.

Dyantyi said that he would only accept a committee or party decision to remove him as chairperson on the basis of Mkhwebane’s allegations against him.