Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts

This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are saddled with stage five power cuts due to further delays in generating units returning back online.

Eskom's Menzi Mgomezulu: "Due to further delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of five generating units today, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented, thereafter stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until further notice."