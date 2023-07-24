Go

Delays with generating units sees Eskom implement stage 5 power cuts

This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.

Trails of lights from passing vehicles in Braamfontein, Johannesburg while the area is submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP
Trails of lights from passing vehicles in Braamfontein, Johannesburg while the area is submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP
24 July 2023 15:48

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are saddled with stage five power cuts due to further delays in generating units returning back online.

This intensity of load shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday morning, thereafter stage four will be implemented until further notice.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

Eskom's Menzi Mgomezulu: "Due to further delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of five generating units today, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented, thereafter stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until further notice."

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA