Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede accuses witness of using delaying tactics

Her matter was postponed on Monday after a witness did not arrive in court. It is alleged there was an attack on the witness’s home over the weekend.

Former eThekwini maor, Zandile Gumede, in court on 24 July 2023. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
24 July 2023 18:29

DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has cried foul on Monday.

Gumede has labeled this a delaying tactic.

She said that she was tired of the delays in her and her 21 co-accused's trial.

She alleged that the witnesses had nothing tangible linking her to anything.

"It is a way to hide because even those who have testified, there’s nothing linking me to even a WhatsApp message or SMS, they just want to hide."

The matter returns to court on Wednesday.

