Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede accuses witness of using delaying tactics

Her matter was postponed on Monday after a witness did not arrive in court. It is alleged there was an attack on the witness’s home over the weekend.

DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has cried foul on Monday.

Gumede has labeled this a delaying tactic.

She said that she was tired of the delays in her and her 21 co-accused's trial.

She alleged that the witnesses had nothing tangible linking her to anything.

"It is a way to hide because even those who have testified, there’s nothing linking me to even a WhatsApp message or SMS, they just want to hide."

The matter returns to court on Wednesday.