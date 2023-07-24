Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede accuses witness of using delaying tactics
Her matter was postponed on Monday after a witness did not arrive in court. It is alleged there was an attack on the witness’s home over the weekend.
DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has cried foul on Monday.
Gumede has labeled this a delaying tactic.
She said that she was tired of the delays in her and her 21 co-accused's trial.
She alleged that the witnesses had nothing tangible linking her to anything.
"It is a way to hide because even those who have testified, there’s nothing linking me to even a WhatsApp message or SMS, they just want to hide."
The matter returns to court on Wednesday.
