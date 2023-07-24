Concerned UCT staff & students protest over EFF guest lecturer, Lumumba

Kenyan pan-Africanist scholar, Professor Patrick Lumumba was invited by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to deliver a public lecture on Monday eveving, as part of the party's 10-year anniversary celebrations.

CAPE TOWN - Some concerned staff and students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) have described Kenyan pan-Africanist scholar, Professor Patrick Lumumba, as a hateful individual.

The concerned UCT LGBTIQA+ Staff and Allies are protesting outside the Sarah Baartman Hall at UCT against Lumumba's visit on Monday evening.

Lumumba was invited by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to deliver a public lecture on Monday evening, as part of the party's 10-year anniversary celebrations.

A large crowd of concerned UCT staff and students gathered in front of the Sarah Baartman Hall, to say no to Professor Lumumba's lecture.

Some concerned UCT LGBTIQA+ staff and Allies at the University of Cape Town are gathered in Fronoff the Sarah Baartman Hall at UCT to protest the invitation of Prof Patrick Lumumba. The professor has recently come under fire for supporting Uganda’s anti-gay law pic.twitter.com/1agOpupe46 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2023

Lumumba has recently come under fire for supporting Uganda’s anti-gay law.

Addressing the crowd, on of the protest organisers, Belinda, told staff and students that queer lives mattered.

"We are not here to fight, we are here to be present in this moment. Comrades, we are not here to play, we are here to show Lumumba who we are."

Lumumba was late for his 6PM address.