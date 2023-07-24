Go

Concerned UCT staff & students protest over EFF guest lecturer, Lumumba

Kenyan pan-Africanist scholar, Professor Patrick Lumumba was invited by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to deliver a public lecture on Monday eveving, as part of the party's 10-year anniversary celebrations.

The concerned UCT LGBTIQA+ Staff and Allies protested outside the Sarah Baartman Hall at UCT against Professor Patrick Lumumba's visit on 24 July 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
24 July 2023 18:59

CAPE TOWN - Some concerned staff and students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) have described Kenyan pan-Africanist scholar, Professor Patrick Lumumba, as a hateful individual.

The concerned UCT LGBTIQA+ Staff and Allies are protesting outside the Sarah Baartman Hall at UCT against Lumumba's visit on Monday evening.

Lumumba was invited by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to deliver a public lecture on Monday evening, as part of the party's 10-year anniversary celebrations.

A large crowd of concerned UCT staff and students gathered in front of the Sarah Baartman Hall, to say no to Professor Lumumba's lecture.

Lumumba has recently come under fire for supporting Uganda’s anti-gay law.

Addressing the crowd, on of the protest organisers, Belinda, told staff and students that queer lives mattered.

"We are not here to fight, we are here to be present in this moment. Comrades, we are not here to play, we are here to show Lumumba who we are."

Lumumba was late for his 6PM address.

