CoJ's Makhubele appeals to public to 'respect' barriers at CBD gas blast site

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele has appealed to members of the public to “respect” the area in the CBD where the underground gas explosion took place last week.

The Speaker on Monday led a prayer walk at the scene of the blast which left 40 people injured and one man dead.

The road has now been fenced off with barbed wire but there is already a gaping hole where someone has cut through the fence.

Makhubele said the public needed civic education.

"It’s very important that we continue reminding them or teaching those that do not know order and honour and public decency."

Makhubele has emphasised that the road has been fenced off for good reason.

"When a fence is put up like this it’s not because we want to cut you out of the road, it’s because there are safety and precautionary measures we are trying to prevent from harming you and hurting those around you. And we are appealing to our people, please respect this area. Anything can happen in this area."

