ANC's Mbalula calls for review of coalition agreements in SA's municipalities

Fikile Mbalula said if coalition agreements were not working for the ANC, the party needed to rethink its position instead of adding to the dysfunctionality within municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called for the review of coalition agreements in municipalities across the country.



Mbalula was speaking at the ANC's local government intervention workshop which is currently underway in Boksburg.



The two-day event will also be focussing on the state of municipalities, local governance structures and coalitions.

Fikile Mbalula said if coalition agreements were not working for the ANC, the party needed to rethink its position instead of adding to the dysfunctionality within municipalities.

"You need to look at the ANC. Are we gaining anything in these municipalities or are we losing? When you pose that question, it doesn't mean that we want to change anything. You are asking a strategic question."

Mbalula said he believes that in hung councils, the ANC could function better as the opposition.

In light of the next year’s general elections, the governing party’s secretary-general said it's better for the ANC to go back to the masses and win back power.