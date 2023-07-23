WC police investigate fatal Mitchells Plain shooting

Officials said two victims, aged 23 and 39 were killed on Bayern Munich Road on Sunday morning, and the motive for the shootings is not yet known.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape police are investigating a case of double murder after two people were shot and killed at Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain on Sunday morning.

Officials said the victims, aged 23 and 39, were killed on Bayern Munich Road, and the motive for the shootings is not yet known.

READ: Rampant gun violence in Western Cape must be stopped: Community Safety MEC Allen

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, Abie Isaacs, said gang violence is endemic in the area of Mitchells Plain.

"In the early hours of the morning, a number of people have become fatalities to these shootings. Once again we have noted there is a clear lack of political will to deal with the urban terror gun violence, in particular, the gangsterism... in certain areas within the Western Cape in particular the Cape Flats area."

Isaacs has urged community members to work with authorities to find the perpetrators.