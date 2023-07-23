Soshanguve water woes continue as another Rand Water shutdown in the works

The planned 30-hour shutdown for the City of Tshwane is set to take effect from 30 to 31 July, during which Rand Water is planning to conduct urgent repairs on leaks at its Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant, also replacing defective valves at its Palmiet Booster Station.

JOHANNESBURG - Soshanguve residents will be without water for even longer heading into the new week as Rand Water has announced another shutdown for the City of Tshwane.

The planned 30-hour shutdown is set to take effect from 30 to 31 July, and will affect various parts of the city.

Water supply has been affected in Soshanguve for over two weeks, after Rand Water said it was conducting maintenance work on its Hartebeeshoek Reservoir which was directly affecting the area.

And although it promised that the water supply would be restored by Saturday, community members reported their taps still running dry, with some residents still living off water tanker supply.

As of its latest update, the bulk water supplier some of its reservoir levels in Soshanguve are sitting at 3-24% capacity.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane is encouraging residents to apply strict water conservation practices this coming week in preparation for the shutdown.