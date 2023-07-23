Lotto results: Saturday, 22 July 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 22 July 2023 are:
Lotto: 01, 20, 25, 26, 28, 42 B: 13
Lotto Plus 1: 05, 11, 25, 26, 42, 47 B: 16
Lotto Plus 2: 06, 24, 30, 37, 43, 46 B: 38
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
