Lotto results: Saturday, 22 July 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 22 July 2023 are:

Lotto: 01, 20, 25, 26, 28, 42 B: 13

Lotto Plus 1: 05, 11, 25, 26, 42, 47 B: 16

Lotto Plus 2: 06, 24, 30, 37, 43, 46 B: 38

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.