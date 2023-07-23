Joburg CBD residents left frustrated by power outage following gas explosion

A woman who spoke to Eyewitness News anonymously said when there is no electricity, the water pump where she lives does not work, resulting in a double outage of power and water.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in the Johannesburg CBD have accused property owners in the area of failing to supply alternative means of power to buildings that have been without electricity.

Some parts of downtown Joburg were plunged into darkness on Wednesday after a suspected gas leak explosion on Bree Street, that left one dead, injuring at least 45 others.

The City has said it would restore power on Monday.

Frustrated residents said although the explosion was out of anyone's control, landlords could have done better in assisting tenants.

She said the tenants have been left stranded without any communication from the building's management.

"It's been hard, our children have to go to school and clothes aren't ironed. They go to school with wrinkled clothes. And the owners of the buildings where we live have not even made alternative plans for us."

The woman added that management should consider giving residents rent discounts to compensate for its failure to provide alternative means of power.