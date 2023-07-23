Measures in place to address Tembisa Hospital medication shortages: GP Health

According to the Gauteng health department, the hospital has been experiencing inconsistent medication supply since January. This includes injections to treat bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and high blood pressure, among others.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said it has measures in place to address some medication shortages at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital.

According to the department, the hospital has been experiencing inconsistent medication supply since January.

This includes injections to treat conditions such as bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and high blood pressure.

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the shortage was a result of, among other reasons, suppliers not having stock and delays in deliveries.

"The MEC gave an assurance that while there were shortages of other medicines, the facility’s pharmacy department had alternative medicines dispensed to patients," said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

"These measures include bulk ordering of stock, communicating with suppliers on alternatives when experiencing medicine shortages, and weekly stock checks on fast-moving items," he added.