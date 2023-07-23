Eskom shift supervisor and tanker driver nabbed for stealing fuel

It's understood the driver would offload the oil at an unknown location and arrive at the power station with an empty tanker. The shift supervisor would then fraudulently register and print weighbridge slips as if the oil was offloaded.

JOHANNESBURG - An Eskom shift supervisor and a heavy fuel oil tanker driver were arrested at the Matla Power Station in Mpumalanga, in connection with the theft of heavy fuel oil.

Eskom said the pair was arrested on Wednesday following a tip-off.

It's understood the driver would offload the oil at an unknown location and arrive at the power station with an empty tanker.

However, the shift supervisor would fraudulently register and print weighbridge slips as if the oil was offloaded.

Eskom said an investigation into the oil theft began in December last year after it received a tip-off on the matter.

The utility said oil theft is a highly organised criminal activity that has led to the loss of billions of rands, with a direct impact on production.

The duo has since appeared in the Kriel Magistrate’s Court on a charge of theft and fraud.

Eskom said it hopes a "stiff sanction is meted out" to deter other would-be offenders.