Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 4 until Monday

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will ramp up load shedding to stage four from 2 pm on Sunday until 5 am on Monday morning.

Power cuts will thereafter be reduced to stage three.

The utility said implementing higher stages of load shedding is due to an increase in breakdowns.

It said four units have been taken offline for repairs while three others have been delayed in returning to service.

"Breakdowns have increased to 16 943MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3 761MW. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service," said Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.