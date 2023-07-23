Disgraced Dina Pule up for ANCWL's deputy secretary position

Pule - believed to be part of front-runner Sisisi Tolashe’s slate was nominated to contest for the deputy secretary position at the league's conference on Saturday night. Her name successfully made it onto the ballot after it was raised by delegates from the floor.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial former communications minister Dina Pule might be on her way back to the national spotlight after being nominated to contest for the position of deputy secretary of the Women’s League at its conference on Saturday night.

Pule’s name successfully made it onto the ballot after it was raised by delegates from the floor.

She’s believed to be part of front-runner Sisisi Tolashe’s slate.

Tolashe, from the Eastern Cape is facing off against KwaZulu-Natal’s Thembeka Mchunu who emerged as a third way amidst feuding allies linked to party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini is also in the running though she received the least amount of nods from the branch nominations.

Outcomes of the ANC women’s league branch nominations:



1. Sisisi Tolashe - 1564 nominations

2. Thembeka Mchunu - 796

3. Bathabile Dlamini - 258@ewnreporter ' Alpha Ramushwana (@Alpha_Mero25) July 22, 2023

Disgraced Pule who was found to have lied to Parliament back in 2013 after using her office to improperly benefit her boyfriend might just be one of many come-back kids when the dust settles this weekend.

She’s part of a slate that lost out to Bathabile Dlamini and her core back in 2015.

However, they will have to fight off Mchunu and the deals she might have made overnight to try to take the position of league president.

Eyewitness News understands that while Dlamini is on the ballot, an agreement has been made for her to direct her supporters to vote for Mchunu.

The trade-off according to some insiders would see Dlamini either being elected as the first additional member or nominated for the position of chairperson, should the conference agree to amend its constitution and increase the number of officials from five to six.

Results for the top officials will be announced on Sunday afternoon with nominations for the additionals being set to follow.