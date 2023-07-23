Coalitions not on ANC's agenda for 2024 elections, says Mbalula

Addressing the women’s league’s elective conference in Johannesburg on Saturday, Mbalula said the party has no interest in coalitions. This came hours after the convener of the league, Baleka Mbete told delegates not to be opposed to the idea of coalitions.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has ruled out the possibility of the party engaging in coalition talks ahead of next year’s general elections.

Addressing the women’s league’s elective conference in Johannesburg on Saturday, Mbalula said the party has no interest in coalitions.

This came hours after convener of the league, Baleka Mbete told delegates not to be opposed to the idea of coalitions.

READ: The era of coalitions has arrived and the ANC cannot wish it way - Baleka Mbete

This issue has been a thorn in the side of the governing party, which has formed an alliance with various organisations including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at municipal level.

But it seems the same will not be applied for national government as the ANC plans to retain its position without the backing of other parties.

Mbalula said while it’s not a given that the party will retain power, it doesn’t plan on being in government through coalitions.

“Anyone else can stand and raise their voices but the ANC, we will work very hard to ensure we return to power without asking from anybody.”

He said the ANC’s focus is now to regain power it lost at local government level.