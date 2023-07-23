Calls intensify for CoCT to explain above Nersa-approved electricity tariff hike

Responding to a set of questions by the GOOD party, Nersa said "no licensee is empowered to charge a tariff that has not been approved by Nersa", adding that there are processes to follow should cities feel aggrieved by its decisions.

CAPE TOWN - The GOOD Party in the Western Cape is calling for the City of Cape Town to explain why it effected an increase of 17.6% for electricity tariffs.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved only a 15.1% hike for all municipalities in the country for the 2023/2024 financial year.

GOOD party spokesperson, Anton Louw, said the city must account to residents.

"Many Capetonians, like their sisters and brothers elsewhere in the country, are suffering the profound indignities of unemployment and extreme poverty. Many South African homes are barely lit, not because of load shedding but because residents can’t afford to buy any units."

In a statement released by the party on Saturday, it said the City had acknowledged Nersa's response, and committed to also respond.