Action Society calls on court to deny N1 assault officers bail

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the officers will be handing themselves over at the Sandton Police Station on Sunday night for processing, before appearing at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights organisation Action Society has welcomed a decision to arrest eight police officers from deputy president Paul Mashatile's security detail.

The VIP Protection Unit officers were suspended earlier this month after video footage of them assaulting three civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg went viral on social media.

Action Society's spokesperson Ian Cameron said the group must be denied bail.

"Action Society calls on the court to deny bail in this case, as the officers involved are a clear threat to public safety. Not one member of the public will feel safe to stop for a cop after this incident.

"The National Prosecuting Authority needs to stop treating these criminals like VIPs and start treating them like the criminals they are. Denying bail is the right thing to do," Cameron added.

