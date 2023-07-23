7 killed in head-on collision in Limpopo

It's understood a Polo collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz, and both drivers and five other people died on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people died in a head-on collision in Limpopo on Sunday.

The crash happened at the R101 Sterkrivier Cross road within the Waterberg District.

It's understood a Polo hatchback sedan collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz sedan, and both drivers and five other people died on the scene.

Earlier in the day, a truck overturned on the N1 highway near Musina, killing one person and thus bringing the total number of people who died from accidents to eight in one day.

Limpopo Department of Transport's Vongani Chauke said they are concerned by the number of fatalities on Limpopo's roads.

“The number of fatal accidents happening during weekends is of great concern. Every week we receive reports of fatal reports during the weekends.

“MEC for Transport and Community Safety Florence Radzilani sends messages of condolences to the bereaved families. She has raised serious concerns about the number of fatal accidents that are reported during weekends in Limpopo province”