'Wish I didn't allow Senzo into my life': Court hears Kelly's texts to Zandi

JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings at the Senzo Meyiwa trial have again shown what’s believed to be cracks in the relationship between the slain footballer and his-then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

The rebooted trial kicked off this week with Kelly’s sister, Zandi called as the state’s first witness.

The siblings were among those in the house when Meyiwa was killed in an alleged home invasion in 2014.

During cross-examination on Friday, defence lawyer Zithulele Nxumalo placed on record a string of texts from Kelly detailing frustration about her strained relationship with Meyiwa.

“The texts: I regret everything. I wish I didn’t allow Senzo into my life. Look at all the mess it has gotten us into. It’s all of his lies now affecting all of us.

"Let us now turn to page 11, the last SMS. It was sent in 2013. It reads as follows - all I can do is hope and pray that my day is getting closer to my day of being free of him. What did you understand of this?”

While Zandi admitted Meyiwa’s alleged infidelity may have caused a rift between the couple, she denies there was anything sinister about the messages.

Knowing my sister, when she loves someone, she loves loudly. But she was heartbroken by his infidelity and dishonesty. She had gotten to a point where she was ready to let go of the relationship," said Zandi.

