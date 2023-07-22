'Went to hell & back': Jamie Foxx speaks out for first time since medical scare

Without disclosing the cause of the hospitalisation, the 55-year-old Oscar winner said he was now "on the road to recovery", assuring millions of his social media followers that he was not blind or paralysed.

JOHANNESBURG - Jamie Foxx has spoken out for the first time since being admitted to hospital earlier this year due to an undisclosed "medical complication".

The 55-year-old Oscar winner emotionally described his experience in a video posted to Instagram on Friday night, saying he had been to "hell and back".

Without disclosing the cause of the hospitalisation, he said he was now "on the road to recovery".

Amid speculations of his illness, he told millions of his followers that he was not "blind" or "paralysed".

The renowned performer thanked his daughter Corinne Foxx, and sister DeOndra Dixon for saving his life and for keeping the details around his illness "airtight".

"They didn't let anything out, they protected me, and that's what I hope that everyone could have in circumstances like this. I cannot tell you how fantastic it feels to have your family step in in such a way. But I'm returning, and I can work now."

Corinne disclosed in April that her father became ill while filming his upcoming film "Back in Action."

He continued, "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn't want you to see me like that man.

I'm able to leave you with this footage, Foxx said, "to them, to God, to many great medical people."