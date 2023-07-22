Water tankers and portable toilets dispatched to residents affected by Jhb blast

Some water pipes broke open during the Wednesday explosion, affecting water supply, while City Power says that some of its infrastructure was damaged, affecting power supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) have deployed water tankers and portable toilets to some areas in the city’s CBD that were affected by the gas explosion.

On Wednesday evening, an underground gas explosion tore through parts of Bree Street in the inner city, near the Bree taxi rank.

One person died while at least 45 people were injured.

Some water pipes broke open during the explosion, affecting water supply while City Power said that some of its infrastructure was damaged.

READ MORE:

City Power said that it would not be switching on its stations or conducting any repairs to restore power until Monday, after the CBD area is cleared.

Meanwhile, families affected by the blast have been provided with warm meals and necessities.

Disaster management teams have also provided 25 portable chemical toilets and five stationary water tankers.

Water tankers have been dispatched to various locations in the Johannesburg CBD. The residents have not had water and electricity since the explosion on Bree street occurred on Wednesday. @motsoere_gloria pic.twitter.com/qTWUUJQAZC ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2023

Meanwhile, residents say this has been a huge inconvenience.

Nonjabulo Mabuza - a mother of three children explained that the water pump in her building uses electricity, which means they have been without water for three days.

She said that while water tankers have been dispatched, she faces the challenge of carrying the water all the way up to her apartment.

“I live on the eighth floor. I have to carry the water all the way up and then come back because I want to do my children’s laundry.”

She also said the power outage has been expensive, as they have had to spend unbudgeted money on takeaway food since the blast.

Mabuza said while she will no longer spend money on water, an indication of when power will be restored would be extremely helpful.