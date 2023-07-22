The era of coalitions has arrived and the ANC cannot wish it away - Baleka Mbete

Delivering a political report at the ANCWL's elective conference on Friday night, the women's league's convener said the ruling party cannot afford to be idealistic when it comes to power-sharing.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) convener Baleka Mbete said the governing party needs to come to terms with the fact that the era of coalitions arrived.

She delivered a political report at the ANCWL at midnight on Saturday, following a series of delays at the league’s 13th national conference.

The women are electing new leadership, reviewing, and adopting new policies at Nasrec during the weekend.

Mbete said the ANC, since the dawn of democracy, needed to work with people it didn’t like.

The Women's League convener said the ruling party needs to accept that it cannot wish away coalitions.

She said the ANC cannot not afford to be idealistic when it comes to power-sharing.

“What is it about this era that we are not quite getting, I’m not sure.”

Mbete said the ANC needs to take lessons from how it arrived at a democratic South Africa.

She added that there need to be agreed rules on how to work together, the programme of action, budget, the sharing of resources, and principles that guide oversight.

“That’s what is required when you have to work with people that don’t come from the same background as yourself but you have to work with them because there are people who believe in them.”

On Saturday morning, Fikile Mbalula is expected to deliver his opening address, with the nomination of candidates expected later in the afternoon.