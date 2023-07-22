Some businesses reopen following Joburg CBD blast

A general goods store owner said while he understands that the explosion was out of anyone’s control, he lost money due to the power outage caused by the blast and hopes to make up for lost time.

JOHANNESBURG - Some businesses reopened in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday, following a major explosion on Bree Street earlier this week.

One person died and at least 40 people were injured as a result.

The area of the explosion was cordoned off, with some buildings in the area without water and electricity since the blast.

However, after two days of no business for some shop owners, one says he is very glad to be resuming operations again, and hopes to make up for lost time.

Speaking to Eyewitness News anonymously, the general goods store owner said while he understands that the blast was out of anyone’s control, he lost money due to the power outage.

“There are dairy products that are rotten that we had to throw away.”

Meanwhile, emergency services personnel, along with law enforcement officers are still monitoring the scene to ensure the safety of residents.