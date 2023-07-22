Rebuilding efforts continue in flood-stricken Northern Cape communities

Four people died while the search for a fifth person is ongoing following recent floods that impacted the town of Buffelsrivier and surrounding communities.

CAPE TOWN - Rebuilding efforts in flood-affected areas in the Northern Cape are continuing.

The town of Buffelsrivier and surrounding communities have been heavily impacted by recent heavy rainfall in the region.

Four people died while the search for a fifth person is ongoing.

Nama Khoi Municipality spokesperson, Jason Milford, said construction work on access roads is underway that enables motorists to travel between the towns of Buffelrivier, Komaggas and Kleinsee.

"Unfortunately, amidst these updates, the Nama Khoi Municipality and the local community continue to face the tragedy caused by the recent flood. Regrettably, one of the members of the Buffelsrivier community was swept off his tractor by the strong current and is yet to be found," said Milford.

Milford added that the police's search and rescue team is leading the search for the missing person.

"The Nama Khoi municipality acknowledges the tireless commitment of the police and the search and rescue team, as well as the unwavering support of the community during this difficult time."

