PowerBall results: Friday, 21 July 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 21 July 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 19, 21, 25, 31, 48 PB: 20
PowerBall Plus: 13, 20, 34, 36, 44 PB: 08
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
