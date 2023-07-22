PowerBall results: Friday, 21 July 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 21 July 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 19, 21, 25, 31, 48 PB: 20

PowerBall Plus: 13, 20, 34, 36, 44 PB: 08

For more details visit the National Lottery website.