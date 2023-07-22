Mbalula dismisses claims the ANC has failed SA since 94

Addressing the women's league's elective conference on Saturday, the ANC secretary-general said while the country has faced economic hurdles, the party has managed to improve the economy through policies aimed at fighting poverty.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has dismissed claims suggesting the party has done no good for the country since the dawn of democracy.

He said this narrative is pushed by the opposition which he claims is hungry to grab power from the governing party.

He was speaking at the women’s league elective conference in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon where he delivered the opening address.

Mbalula said service delivery has been the party’s key mandate since 1994, dismissing claims suggesting the party has weakened the economy.

“We have prioritised the poorest of the poor and intervened through our policies to fight poverty.”

He said while the country has faced economic hurdles, the ANC has managed to improve the economy.

“Today as I am speaking to you, the economy is growing at 0.4% gross domestic product (GDP).”

Mbalula told delegates at the conference that the economy would continue making improvements after next year’s elections.

