Khayelitsha Special School appeals for urgent help with sign language teachers

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Special School said it has no sign language in its curriculum, nor any staff member equipped to teach the language.

The school - which caters to over 400 pupils living with disabilities said this has made it difficult for staff to communicate with pupils who cannot speak, or have difficulties with verbal communication.

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa formally announced sign language as the country’s 12th official language earlier this week.

The school principal, Florence Velebayi said there is currently no staff member qualified to teach sign language at the school, saying the need for sign language teachers is pressing.

"We do have learners that cannot speak at all...and those learners we cannot assist 100% because there's no speech."

She added that the only sign language school is Noluthando School for the Deaf, however, as a special school they also accommodate pupils who need sign language, only without the provision of sign language teachers.

"That's why I said when the president announced, at least now we will benefit from that."

Velebayi also pointed out that her school has never been officially converted to a special school as it was formerly built for able learners.

Provincial education spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond said the recent official adoption of sign language will open up a way to improve the special schools.

"But also, we need to consider the fact that it was not an official language previously. There's currently a shortage of South African sign language teachers that are available to teach the subject."