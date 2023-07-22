Eskom begins microgrid rollout in the Northern Cape

The power utility said microgrids will help provide electricity to communities that are harder to connect to the main grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is in the process of rolling out microgrids in parts of the country in efforts of ensuring that some residents have access to electricity on a more permanent basis.

"To help South Africa move closer to the goal of universal access to electricity, microgrids provide an effective, reliable, and easily deployable solution for electrifying geographically challenging areas that are either difficult to access or require extensive capital expenditure," said Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena.

She said Swartkopdam in the Northern Cape has been chosen for the first installation.

"The microgrid technology at Swartkopdam will provide electricity to 39 households who did not have access to electricity prior to this project. The electricity networks around the area are constrained and practically impossible to extend and connect the area."