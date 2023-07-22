CoJ on CBD blast: Widening cracks pose no danger to nearby buildings, yet

An expert from the City of Joburg said the direction of the cracks was going down the middle of the road, rather than toward the buildings, assuring residents that the city is constantly monitoring the situation.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg said the widening cracks on the road where there was an explosion earlier in the week, pose no danger to the surrounding buildings, yet.

Experts from the city declared the buildings in the area safe for occupation.

The city said Wednesday's explosion, which caused massive road infrastructure damage, did not affect the structural integrity of the nearby buildings.

Since the explosion, the police repeatedly have expanded the barrier lines, as cracks on the road continue to widen.

However, civil and fire engineering consultant, Johan La Grange, said so far, the direction of the cracks was going down the middle of the road, rather than towards the buildings.

He said they are constantly monitoring the situation.

“There’s no danger to the building, it's 50 metres away from the building - the crack that is showing movement, but if you go close to it with heavy vehicles or stand on the side, you may actually slide in with it.”

La Grange said the gas pipelines that run underneath the explosion site have been secured, meaning there is little chance of a secondary explosion.