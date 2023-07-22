Amnesty International welcomes court ruling on Putin arrest warrant

The organisation said Friday's ruling is a victory for the victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine, and a win for the rule of law and international justice.

CAPE TOWN - Amnesty International has welcomed Friday's court ruling that compels government to execute an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, should he ever come to South Africa.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) took government to court over its obligations to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Amnesty International said Friday's ruling is a victory for the victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

READ MORE:

Following Friday’s court order, Putin can never travel to South Africa while he is wanted by the ICC on war crimes.

Amnesty International was one of several human rights organisations that supported the DA’s application for declaratory relief as a friend of the court.

Executive director Shenilla Mohamed said the court order is a win for the rule of law and international justice.

“International mechanisms, such as the ICC, as well as domestic efforts of states like South Africa are essential for truth, justice, and reparations for victims of grave crimes everywhere.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is now compelled to accede to a request from the Department of Justice to issue the warrant for Putin’s arrest.