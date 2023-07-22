After multiple delays, voting for ANCWL leadership now set for Saturday evening

The elective conference was scheduled to wrap on Sunday following a weekend of discussions over policies and the election of a new executive committee, however, party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said there was simply no time.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) is set to vote for new leadership on Saturday evening, following a grossly delayed conference.

The event was scheduled to wrap on Sunday following a weekend of discussions over policies and the election of a new executive committee.

ANC policies adopted at its national conference last year are meant to find a gendered expression through the women’s league this weekend.

However, following long delays, similar to those at the ANC’s 55th conference and the youth league’s conference just a few weeks ago, the women will only manage to just elect new leaders.

Mbalula said the league will figure out when and how to deal with its discussion documents.

“You may want to say it’s just an elective conference, yes, let me tell you, it is, because the women’s league does not have leadership.”

Meanwhile, former Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini is believed to have joined forces with Thembeka Mchunu, who emerged as a third way. This is a threat to Sisisi Tolashe, who had been a frontrunner in this race for several months.

