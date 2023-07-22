A game of catch-up on day 2 of ANCWL elective conference after multiple delays

On Friday night, the elective conference kicked off with the convener of the women's league's task team, Baleka Mbete taking to the podium around 11 pm and addressing the delegates well past midnight.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) will have to play a game of catch-up as it enters day two of its 13th national elective conference.

This follows multiple delays on Friday which saw the event kicking off just after 10 pm.

Delegates had told Eyewitness News there were several issues during registration for the conference.

#ANCWL13 The conference adjourns for today, Fikile Mbalula will deliver his address tomorrow morning, nominations and voting likely to also take place tomorrow. This conference, much like the others is way behind schedule. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2023

In her speech, Mbete focused on the continued role of patriarchy in society, conditions faced by women in the workplace, the ANC’s 55th conference, and the work of the task team she led.

Mbete finished off her address by saying: "We don’t need to be anything else, what we need is the determination, is the resolve and the knowledge of the correct things, instead of the wrong things, you don’t have to go to university to know that."

It seems a fierce contest lies ahead for the three women vying for the position of president in the ANC Women’s League, however, they will have to wait several hours to find out if they have made it onto the ballot.

Sisisi Tolashe whose name dominated the plenary at Nasrec, former women’s league president Bathabile Dlamini and KwaZulu-Natal’s Thembeka Mchunu are all believed to be in the running to take over the powerful structure of the ANC.

The conference is set to kick off at 9 on Saturday morning, with secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, expected to deliver his opening address.