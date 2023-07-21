Zandi Khumalo 'has suspicions' about identity of second intruder, court hears

The entertainer has previously testified that there were two intruders when Senzo Meyiwa was killed, but could only identify Bongani Ntanzi.

JOHANNESBURG - Musician Zandile Khumalo told the Pretoria High Court she has her suspicions about which of the five men on trial for Senzo Meyiwa’s murder was the second intruder on the night of the shooting in 2014.

Khumalo has previously testified that there were two intruders when Meyiwa was killed, but could only identify Bongani Ntanzi.

However, during cross-examination on Friday, she told defence lawyer Charles Mnisi a different story, saying she might know the identity of the intruder with a gun.

“But finally, would you not be able to say which person, or which one of the intruders had the firearm on that day?” asked Mnisi, to which Khumalo answered: “For now, I have my suspicions, but I would not want to point out the poor soul based on suspicions.”