‘Station Strangler’ to spend life under strict parole: Correctional Services

Norman Afzal Simons was released on parole on Thursday into the care of his family in Parow after spending 28 years behind bars for the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Correctional Services officials said the so-called Station Strangler will spend the rest of his life under strict parole conditions.

Norman Afzal Simons was released on parole on Thursday into the care of his family in Parow.

The former Mitchells Plain teacher was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.

He spent 28 years behind bars before his release.

It was a week of high emotions as Correctional Services engaged residents of Mitchells Plain and Parow about Simons' release.

Some expressed fear and disappointment around the decision to release Simons, saying the former teacher was once trusted by the community.

Meanwhile, the Van Rooyen family said his parole has reopened old wounds.

Simons' parole conditions include staying away from alcohol, drugs, and the media, and he will be subjected to regular visits by Correctional Service officials.