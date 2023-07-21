Start of ANCWL's elective conference delayed due to registration backlogs

Delegates were set to be in plenary earlier on Friday but there have been backlogs in the registration process.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has faced trouble launching its highly anticipated elective conference which was scheduled to start on Friday morning.

Delegates were set to be in plenary earlier on Friday but there have been backlogs in the registration process.

Over 3,100 delegates from branches across the country will partake in the women’s league conference.

READ: ANCWL to announce shortlist of candidates nominated for leadership positions

Speaking during a media briefing at Nasrec in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon, the league’s national task team said the conference would start later on Friday.

The women’s league has followed in the footsteps of its mother body and the youth league, which both experienced delays to the start of their conference.

Convenor of the league’s national task team, Baleka Mbete, said that 90% of due processes had been completed and over 2,900 delegates had successfully registered.

"Will it collapse? Not quite but paused to understand what is the nature of the issues that were collapsing the registration as it was proceeding."

She said backlogs in registrations were caused by technical faults.