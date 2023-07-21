Restoration of power to areas near Joburg gas explosion to take time: City Power

The gas explosion at the Joburg CDB caused massive infrastructure damage to the city’s roads, injuring more than 40 people and killing one.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power says it will take a long time to restore electricity to areas near the Bree Street gas explosion site.

The utility said it could only begin working on its damaged infrastructure once the site is fully secured and all other systems were repaired.

Buildings near the Bree taxi tank have been without water and electricity following a large explosion - along Bree Street and Rissik Street - on Wednesday afternoon.

City Power acting manager Charles Mohlaka said the city's electrical cables also run in underground tunnels where the explosion occurred.

"You need to be safe as much as possible... as energy and gas together, or electricity and gas together, will cause a serious explosion. So, we could not restore [electricity] firstly because we need to do thorough testing, to make sure that all our cabling is intact and it is not damaged."

