Queerwell weighs in on impact of Gqeberha shop owner's anti-LGBTI+ sign

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is currently busy with an investigation into the matter of a shop owner in Gqeberha who has placed a sign outside his business, saying that LGBTQI+ people are not welcome.

“LGBTI not welcome at La Gardi catering plastics, save our children,” read the sign outside the establishment.

Queerwell weighed in on how such acts of discrimination can have an impact on not only the safety but also the mental health of the group.

Queerwell is a South African-based and focused NPO that aims to provide free mental health care and support to the LGBTIQ+ community.

“LGBTIAQ people have high prevalence of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicide risk due to discrimination they experience in homes, communities and institutions. This discrimination often leads to blocking their access to services, violence, attacks and even then being killed,” said Queerwell executive director, Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe.

South Africa’s Constitution prohibits unfair discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and guarantees equality for gay and lesbian people.

“We have a very clear Constitution in this country: No one can be discriminated against based on sex, gender or sexuality. Would we say the same thing if this was a white owner refusing black people access? Discrimination in this country is a criminal offence and should be treated as such,” said Dr Rakumakoe.

Even with the Constitution being against discrimination, the LGBTQ+ community has long been subjected to hate speech, discrimination, and violence.

“We need to leverage the power of social media and how it allows us to be connected. Society needs to be vocal on these platforms so that these things can be exposed to those in power. As much as some of us are in big towns, our origins are from these rural communities. Let’s be connected with where we come from and be inspired to impact our people positively and not be silent,” said Dr Rakumakoe.

According to HealthPartners, people who identify as LGBTQ+ experience stressors that are unique and widespread. Those in the LGBTQ+ community are more likely to be the victim of discrimination, sexism and violence. On top of that, people who identify as LGBTQ+ don’t always have access to the support and resources to improve their mental health.

“The more you move away from being visible to everyone, the more you think you can get away with it. Most of the time people in those communities do not enjoy the privilege of having the attention of media and platforms to report these transgressions. And law enforcers are not taking an active part in protecting communities. The intersecting issues are many that lead to continued discrimination of our people,” said Dr Rakumakoe.