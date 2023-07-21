Probe into death of 3 Khayelitsha children who allegedly ate poisonous substance

After playing at a dumping site near their house, two of the children - six-year-old Athanathi Janda and Hlelo Mahlatshana from Taiwan informal settlement reported feeling sick, and died soon thereafter.

CAPE TOWN - The family of two children who died allegedly from a suspected poisonous substance said police have taken their pots for investigation.

One-year-old Alunezo and six-year-old Athanathi Janda, together with their neighbour, six-year-old Hlelo Mahlatshana died last week at Taiwan informal settlement in Site C in Khayelitsha.

Alunezo and Athanathi's grandmother, Nomemeza Janda is reported to have dished some food for the kids before they went out to play at the nearest dumping site before coming back sick.

The 67-year-old believes the alleged poisonous substance couldn't have come from the food as it was shared by the rest of the family including elders.

The grandmother pointed out that Hlelo also didn't eat the food, yet later died.

"My pain is the pap that I gave to the children which I also ate, and my elder son ate, why did it have to kill children, not the elders who also consumed it?"

Meanwhile, the community leader in the area, Zanenkosi Boki, said the City of Cape Town must take responsibility for uncollected refuse bags where minors might have found the poison.

"We are concerned about the lack of waste collection in this place. This place is a dump, the city doesn't collect waste, we don't even have waste bins or containers to dump our waste."

However, the city told Eyewitness News that the matter is still under investigation by its environmental health department.