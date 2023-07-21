Preparation to bury 6 victims of KwaNobuhle mass shooting under way

Six people died and four others were wounded after three armed men stormed in an alleged drug house in the area and opened fire on 11 July.

CAPE TOWN - A KwaNobuhle community leader said the weekend would be an emotional one, as Eastern Cape residents prepare to lay to rest six people killed in a mass shooting.

Last week, three armed men stormed an alleged drug house in the area and opened fire, killing six people and wounding four others.

Police arrested five suspects in KwaNobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp, and the men have since made two appearances in the local magistrate's court.

KwaNobuhle community leader Thamsanqa Nkevu said residents are still shaken by last week's tragedy - one of several deadly shootings to rock the community in recent months.

He said community members marched to the local police station, where they handed over a memorandum to the station commander.

"The members of the community were demanding that the police station up their efforts to fight these crimes and to ensure that they address the sale of drugs in our community because the presence of drugs is the result of these shootings."

Nkevu said two of the suspects are known among residents.

The five men are expected back in court on Monday.