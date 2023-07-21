Power restoration for buildings near Bree Street blast expected on Monday - CoJ

Areas near the explosion site in central Johannesburg have been without power since Wednesday afternoon, following a gas leak explosion.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg said that buildings near the Bree Street explosion site could expect to have electricity restored by Monday, as there’s been a drop in the amount of gas in the atmosphere.

In a media briefing on Friday afternoon, Johannesburg municipality city manager, Floyd Brink, said that the gas pipelines that ran under the site had been shut off.

He said that officials could now begin to fix the damaged infrastructure.

"So by Monday, we anticipate that all the manholes will be safe for us to open. You will recall that yesterday we spoke about some of the manholes that have been welded, so we are working around the clock to ensure that even those for City Power or Telkom, that we start to open those particular manholes and that will then help us with some level of ventilation."

Technical officials from the City of Johannesburg are holding a media briefing to update the public on the latest developments regarding Wednesday afternoon gas leak explosion near the Bree taxi rank. TCG pic.twitter.com/aAfl3B0OJq ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 21, 2023